Speech to Text for How People Want Gas Tax Money Spent

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is in mobile. new this evening... now that we'll be paying more in gas taxes - we wanted to know how state and local leaders will be spending your money. governor kay ivey signed the "rebuild alabama" bill yesterday, which increases the state gas tax by a dime. waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville tonight to show us what she uncovered. dan, najahe-- i reached out to local and state agencies today...and asked how this extra ten cents will help our roads here in north alabama. all the agencies told me it's too soon to know which projects it will be spent on...but people i talked to in madison county...told me they have roads they'd like to see fixed. kenneth shelton, works in huntsville, "i own a truck and the front end seems to be wearing more than it ever has. flat tires is the norm. so many potholes and stuff that they are." molly jones, lives in huntsville, "there definitely are certain areas where there are potholes and certain things you have to go around." people who work in live in madison county told me they've noticed how rough the roads are ... and how huntsville's growing pains are contributing to congestion. molly jones, lives in huntsville, "it's awful. myself and my business partner angela try not to be on the parkway as much as possible because it does get so congested during the lunch hour and the morning and night commute." come september, the gas tax will go up for the first time since 1992- the increase will come gradually ... six cents this fall, then 2 more cents the following two years. meaning by 2022 you'll be paying 28 cents a gallon in taxes, 29 cents for diesel. it's estimated that extra 10 cents will cost the average driver 55 dollars a year...or about four and a half dollars each month. kenneth shelton, works in huntsville, "we're going to be taxed on something...why not something that's going to be better for everybody." kenneth shelton told me he hopes to see updates to winchester road going into new market...since part of the heavily traveled road is only two lanes. kenneth shelton, works in huntsville, "it is getting so dangerous now that it's awful." he also thinks attention has to be focused on i-5-65. kenneth shelton, works in huntsville, "the toyota plant and others going out in the area. that's always going to be a thing to be considered to be worked on." the new law will force the alabama department of transportation to hold meetings with the governor's office and other agencies, and be transparent about how the money is spent. a spokesperson for the department told me he should have a list of priority projects in the coming months. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. the extra money will be split between the state, counties and municipalities... with the state getting the