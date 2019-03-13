Speech to Text for March is Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight at six. march is traumatic brain injury awareness month... and advocates want you to understand the challenges that come with the disability. the local chapter of the alabama head injury foundation met at southside baptist church in huntsville. some members tell us the hardest thing about living with the injury -- is getting a good job. they would like to see employers create more jobs for people living with brain damage. all that they have are jobs for like physical jobs and i can't do physical type of work. the group meets every third wednesday of the month. the head injury foundation tells us it wants to start advocating for educational classes to help employers and teachers accommodate more people.