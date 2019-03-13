Speech to Text for Auburn Coach Under Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

resumed today. auburn basketball is dealing with a little off the court drama as they start post-season play. waay 31 sports director lynden blake joins us in studio with whats happening with the tigers. auburn is playing in the sec basketball tournament without assitant coach ira bowman. auburn athletics has suspended bowman indefinitely for his suspected involvement in a bribery case at pennsylvania, where he use to coach. bowman is place on administrative leave. the athletic department released a statement saying until they fully acces the situation, bowman will not be with auburn. now he did coach practice yesterday prior to the team leaving for nashville for the tourney. now bowman is an auburn assistant, pearl hired him before this season to help with recruiting. bowman also helps devlop guards. bowman was an ivey league player of the year at penn. the tigers tournament run starts tomorrow afternoon. auburn plays the winner of georgia and missouri.