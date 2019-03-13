Clear
Strong wind and severe storms possible Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening, and the wind will be fierce even away from the thunderstorms.

a date yet. a huge and powerful storm system winding up over colorado and kansas wednesday afternoon will be the biggest player in our weather through the end of the week. it will bring wind, rain, a risk for severe thunderstorms, and some weekend chill to the tennessee valley. the wind was already evident across the area wednesday. gusts to 25-30 mph have been recorded throughout the afternoon. winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to over 30 mph will remain possible through tonight and
