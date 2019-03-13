Speech to Text for Students Attend "Let's Pretend Hospital"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

already done.. some first graders from across huntsville are not afraid of hospitals now... all this week the "let's pretend hospital" event is happening at the university of alabama in huntsville. seniors at the college educate first graders about typical procedures in a kid-friendly way - using things like teddy bears to demonstrate. they taught me about it and then i started to figure out what they did and then i wasn't so scared anymore the kids go...i'm not scared...i went to 'let's pretend hospital, i know what's going to happen. it's nice to get that feedback...that we are actually making a difference.. first graders are taught about x-rays,