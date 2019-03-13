Speech to Text for One Year After Marina Damaged in Windstorm

natural disasters.. it's been nearly a year since a powerful storm wreaked havoc on decatur - destroying homes and livelihoods for local business owners. new at four - the owners of "riverwalk marina" are showing us the progress they've made in getting their business back up and running. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the marina... scottie - the one thing that brought them down - is now holding them back - the weather! this dock here was demolished a year ago next month, but as you can see, efforts have already been made to get the dock back up and running, and the owners of the marina here say they're hopeful that day won't be too far from now. susan conner, owner of riverwalk marina "we drove here, came up over the bridge, and there was metal everywhere. all over 31 bridge." that's what susan conner saw on april third of last year, after a severe storm hit her family's businessthe riverwalk marina. susan conner, owner of riverwalk marina "we lost over twenty-two slips on one dock. and these are people who have the larger boats and really enjoy being on their boats. several of them lost them for good." no one was hurt in that storm, but it has caused a year of hard work for conner and her crew at the marina, as they've had to re-build two docks. and the weather hasn't made it any easier. susan conner, owner of riverwalk marina "the rain has really slowed us down on rebuilding the docks." boaters have been riding out the year, and are eager for the repairs to be complete. charles booth, boat owner "they've got all of their materials on land over here and they've just got to get busy on it. i know they may have left because of all the weather, but, as far as i know, it's on track. they've made a lot of progress and it's looking good. i think it will look great when it's finished." the most important thing for conner, she says, will be seeing folks, who left after the storm, come back and fill up the new docks. susan conner, owner of riverwalk marina "we miss having our people here and the place just doesn't look like it's supposed to." a year later, connor says her eyes are opened to what storms can do. susan conner, owner of riverwalk marina "i feel so much for the people who have lost their homes, because this has been an ordeal, but nothing like people who really have lost everything. i can't even imagine." the marina owners tell me their goal is to have this dock back up and running like normal by april first.. two days before the storm's anniversary ... but it will all depend on the weather between now and then. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news