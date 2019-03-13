Speech to Text for I-Team Instant Investigation: Anchoring Mobile Homes Against Severe Weather

take a look at this! one person was hurt in texas after a severe thunderstorm blew over a mobile home! the national weather service in the area says the wind speed at the time was about 80 miles an hour. that's the high end of an e-f-0 tornado. in last week's e-f-4 tornado in lee county -- we saw the same damage on a much larger scale! mobile homes were flipped and in some cases, ripped apart! waay31's breken terry is live in tuscumbia tonight to show us the efforts being made in alabama, to make mobile homes safer. breken? i am here at lemmond mobile homes. the owner of this lot tells me he's seen the safety regulations improve over the years. but a lot needs to be done to make sure mobile homes are safe enough to survive the storm. lemmond- there are a lot of manufactured homes out there that have not been properly anchored. bud lemmond has been selling and installing mobile homes for more than 30 years. he says the state of alabama requires your mobile home to be anchored. lemmond- manufactured homes that are properly anchored and set up will stand as much wind force as a house. lemmond tells us anytime they install a mobile home, the state will inspect it to make sure it's anchored properly. lemmond- they will go in and inspect it within a 72 hr frame. lemmond showed us the various methods used to anchor mobile homes. but he says soil, and the size of the mobile home all play into how it should be anchored. sometimes people don't do it properly, and older mobile homes aren't required to be anchored. lemmond- there's a lot of people that have their mobile home that was anchored not in a fashion that would probably not be as safe. glenda hannig lives in a mobile home, and tells me she asked questions before renting. hannig- is it anchored down? hannig said she got that advice from a friend. hannig- that was one thing she told me to ask. she said that keeps it, it doesn't completely keep it from flying off but it will. because hannig has a mobile home skirt we couldn't show how the home is anchored, but we did ask her what her home is wrapped with. hannig- i think it's wrapped with metal. lemmond tells us while physically strapping down the home is a good safety measure, so is wrapping the exterior. but manufacturers are not required to do that with strong materials like plywood. lemmond- they only use a thin later of something like cylatex. that creates quite a danger if there is a tornadoes comes and applies flying objects hit the mobile home they will go right through it. this is one of the things that i think consumers should look for is how well is my home wrapped on the outside. lemmond tells us you can check to see what your mobile home is wrapped with by removing a piece of siding to check. he also says you can remove the skirt of a mobile home to see if it's anchored in. live in colbert co bt waay31. according to the national oceanic and atmospheric administration -- from 1985 to 2007 more than 1,200 people died in tornadoes. 506 of them