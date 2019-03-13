Speech to Text for House Fire Leaves Family Without a Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information.. we now know what started an early morning house fire in hazel green! fire officials said it all began with a candle burning just feet from where 2 kids were sleeping! now -- the family of 5 who lived in the house on tillman road in hazel green is withiut a place to live... waay 31's rodneya ross spent the morning in the neighborhood -- catching up with neighbors who were relieved to learn everyone made it out of the fire safely. ll what you're looking at behind me is the room where the homeowner told me that fire started in. and i do want to show you all something. if you take a closer look inside this room you'll see a charred bunkbed. that's where the homeowner told me his son and his daughter were fast asleep when that fire broke out. sot erica green "i could smell kind of a burning smell but i couldn't figure out which house it was. by the time i woke up the fire was already down enough that i couldn't see it." vo erica green lives in the neighborhood where that fire broke out early this morning. she told me she looked out the window and saw the street lined with fire trucks and ambulances. i talked to the homeowner -- who didn't want to go on camera -- he told me he woke up to the smell of smoke coming from his kids bedroom. he tried to put the fire out himself -- but wasn't able to. instead, he got his wife, his mother, and two kids out of the home safely. green told me when she saw all of the fire trucks outside she was worried someone had been hurt -- when i told her the whole family made it out safely she breathed a sigh of relief. sot "thank god everybody made it out. everybody needs to make it out alive. life is important. it doesn't matter whose life it is." i talked to the hazel green volunteer fire department chief who told me he lives a few doors down and was able to get to the home quickly -- he says they were able to contain the fire to one part of the home and put it out within 10 minutes of arriving on scene. green told me she hopes her neighbors are able to quickly get back on their feet. sot "god has watched over them and i hope that they get everything that they need." ll the homeowner told me he doesn't know what his family is going to do quite yet, but the red cross did come out to help assist them. in hazel green, rr, waay 31 news.