Speech to Text for Financial Impact on The Craft Brew Industry

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

comes amid declining gun sales. the craft beer industry in alabama is booming-- with an estimated three dozen breweries operating state wide. tonight i take you behind the cash register of the craft brew industry. i went over the numbers and out just how much money the industry is pouring into the state...and residual effect on the