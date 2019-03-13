Speech to Text for Full Scale Excercise Training at Redstone Arsenal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

parole for murder. happening today, redstone arsenal is carrying out another emergency response training exercise. the exercises are required by the army and are performed twice a year to ensure safety. nearyly 2,000 law enforcement and first responders participated in active shooter training on tuesday. officials told us they try to make these as realistic as possible-- even using police dogs -- victims