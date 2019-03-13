Clear
Full Scale Excercise Training at Redstone Arsenal

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 8:54 AM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 8:54 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

parole for murder. happening today, redstone arsenal is carrying out another emergency response training exercise. the exercises are required by the army and are performed twice a year to ensure safety. nearyly 2,000 law enforcement and first responders participated in active shooter training on tuesday. officials told us they try to make these as realistic as possible-- even using police dogs -- victims
