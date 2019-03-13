Speech to Text for Body Found in Creek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of a body found near buck's pocket state park could be revealed today. three fisherman spotted a body in the south sauty creek in marshall county on tuesday evening. that's less than two miles from where 18-year-old koy spears disappeared in february because of dangerous flood waters. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live now with where the investigation is at this time. forensic investigators identified the body as a male but it is unclear at this time if it is this boy... 18 year old koy spears... whose been missing for almost three weeks now. take vo: the alabama law enforecement agency is leading the investigation after three fisherman spotted the body in south sauty creek tuesday afternoon. authorities from dekalb, marshall, and jackson county all responded to the scene because the body was found where all three counties meet. an autopsy is being conducted at the huntsville forensic science lab to identify the body. both of spears parents were at the scene but officials say they did not see the body that was found in three to five feet of water. we spoke with spears' mother early in the search process who said she is keeping her faith. leslie nix - spears' mother god's with koy. he's protecting him. he is going to direct us to him," said nix. take sot: leslie nix - spears' mother they're judging it as a recovery, but until his body is found, it's a rescue search for me," said nix. officials tell us they expect to identify the body as soon as this afternoon. we will continue to follow this story both on air and online at waay tv dot com. reporting live in huntsville -- sd