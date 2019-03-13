Speech to Text for Possible Information Being Released on Body Found

happening today - we are expected to learn the identity of a body found near buck's pocket state park. the body was found at the south sauty creek in marshall county on tuesday evening after three fisherman on a boat spotted it in the water. this is less than two miles from where 18-year old koy spears went missing in february waay 31's steven dilsizian is live now with the next step in this case and if we are close to identifying the body. in front of me is a list of who responded to the scene on tuesday. alabama law enforcement agency is leading the investigation and was accompanied by dekalb, marshall, and jackson county officials. thats because the body was found where all three counties meet. three fisherman not from the area found the body and immediately called authorities on tuesday afternoon. officials say the body had been untouched from anyone other than forensics and was discovered in three to five feet of water. an autopsy of the body started tuesday night at the huntsville forensic science lab. at this time we know the body is a male and was found very close to where 18 year old koy spears went missing after being swept away in floodwaters last month. both of spears parents responded to the scene but officials say they did not see the body. we talked with spears' mother early in the search process where she had so many things running through her mind. "when i go to bed at night, i don't know if my boy's hungry, if he's cold. i don't know if he's stuck in that jeep in the bottom of that creek. when you don't have those answers, it's hard. it's a nightmare," said spears's mother, leslie nix. officials tell us they expect to identify the body this afternoon if not earlier. we will continue to follow this story both on air and online at waay tv dot com. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31