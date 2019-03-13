Speech to Text for Wednesday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is tonight at six. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? temperatures are on the increase for wednesday. a warm south wind will take temperatures from the 50s this morning into the mid 70s by the afternoon. expect only a partly sunny sky today, but the rain holds off for just a bit longer. a cold front is slowly approaching the tennessee valley. as it does so, we can see a few showers tonight and even some heavier rain and storms early thursday morning. however, the risk for an strong to severe storms is focused to thursday evening as the actual cold front passes. with any strong storms that develop, damaging wind is the main threat. we are also monitoring any possible repercussions in the way of flooding from the heavy rain. for the weekend, behind the cold front, highs will be back below average. expect afternoon temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 30s. the plus side will be the copious amounts of sunshine that take us into the next week. on your morning. temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 30s. the plus side will be the copious amounts of sunshine that take us into the next week. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the