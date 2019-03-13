Clear
Breaking News Center: Battery Recall Expanded

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports on the expansion of a battery recall by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 7:14 AM
Posted By: Ben Acosta

robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --us consumer product safety commission --announcing recall expansion --78,500 lithium-ion batteries --hp laptops and mobile workstations --first recall of 50,000 in us in january --8 new reports of batteries in us overheating, melting or charring --owners should check on hp's website to see if battery is included in recall
