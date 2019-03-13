Clear
Breaking News Center: Lion Air Confirms Halt of Max 8 Deliveries

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports on the halt by Lion Air of the Boeing Max 8 after one crashed in Ethiopia recently

news center. --in the last 20 minutes --lion air --putting on hold --scheduled delivery of four boeing 737 max 8 jets --waiting on the outcome of the crash in indonesia --back in october --killed 189 people --grounded their 10 current max 8 planes --same type of plane that crashed in ethiopia on sunday
