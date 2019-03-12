UAH prepping for Ft. Lauderdale trip

Clear
the chargers are putting on their dancing shoes... u-a-h is taking off tomorrow to ft lauderdale for the ncaa d-2 tournament. the chargers are tkaing on lynn university. thats a private school out of boca raton... now the chargers lost in the championshp game of the gulf south conference sunday. they are a sixth seed in the tournament, making it 8 times out of the past 10 years. if you've seen this team play this season, you know u-a-h is special. their on court connection is something tanner finely says comes from outside a gym. we really love each other, it's a general bond we have, no personal agendas, we all have the same goal and thats to win." "we tell them all the time to go make memories so we are excited to continue to play." coach acuff says lynn beat u-a-h last time they met, but he's confident his team can prepare to make a run
