Speech to Text for Officials working to decrease crime in north Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight at ten... some people in north huntsville tell us they are seeing the decrease in certain types of crime described by city council president devyn keith... but they say there is still a lot of room for improvement... keith noted - cameras being installed in north huntsville as a reason for the decrease in crime... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's finding out from police if cameras played a roll in decreasing crime...