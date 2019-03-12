Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Neighbors upset about overflowing trash at Decatur apartments

Courtesy of a viewer

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 10:07 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 10:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events