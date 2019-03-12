Speech to Text for Huntsville Animal Services Offering Deal

happening now... huntsville animal services says it's so over-crowded right now ... it's offering a deal. they told us they've taken in 65 dogs in the past three days! and they have no more room to take in any more. they don't know what's causing so many stray dogs... but it's possible the "no chain ordinance" that went into effect this month could be one reason. "there seems to be a few more dogs here that have the big old collar that was around them that are usually used to chain them with...it's a buckle collar that's really wide to distribute the pressure. we've seen more of those collars or wear patterns where they were wearing a collar." through march 23rd, they're hosting a "name your price" event. you show up to rescue a dog ... name your price ... and take home a pet. restrictions may apply with some breeds.