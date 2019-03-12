Speech to Text for City Council President: Crime Numbers Dropping

numbers for 2018 are accurate... in the last hour huntsville police told me certain types of crime did go down is in north huntsville... but until their yearly report is finalized in late march... they won't release specific numbers... according to devyn keith... there was a 23 percent decrease in the number of car break ins... a 15 percent decrease in the number of burglaries... and an 11 percent decrease in robberies... keith credits new city policies as the reason for the decreases... such as new cameras in north huntsville... and increased pay for police... i'm still working to get answers from police to see if those specific policies had an impact on crime in north