Speech to Text for FEMA and State EMA Documenting Flood Damage

federal and state emergency crews are in the shoals tonight, looking at damage from february's historic flooding. they're not only looking at homes - but local parks, and what it will cost to fix them. waay31's breken terry shows us the flood damage in sheffield and tuscumbia. look live: i'm here at riverfront park in sheffield where the tennessee river swallowed up the park. the floodwaters have finally gone down and the city estimates they have close to $40,000 in damage. dean- it was heart breaking for a lot of us. trisha dean and her girls love riverfront park and tuesday was their first day to actually get to play in it, after the tennessee river reached an almost historic crest and damaged parts of the park. dean- we came down to the barricade and the officers showed the girls just how strong the current was and that it could wipe you away. and those currents took the parks' boat pier off its supports with some of the boat ramps still underwater. the currents also broke some of the playground equipment the city of sheffield says will have to be repaired. dean- it was almost like a family loss having something so big effect so many people. over in tuscumbia, spring park sustained a lot of damage too. all the electrical equipment like the carousel, roller coaster, and train will need repairs. they are holding off on fixing the park for now. underwood- with the state being here today i want them to put their eyes on the park themselves. tuscumbia mayor kerry underwood tells us they don't have an exact cost on damage to spring park yet, but he knows the park does not have flood insurance. underwood- that's the thing we don't know what that number is yet but we know the park is important so we're gonna fix it. if we can get state and federal funding to fix that then we will but otherwise the park will be made whole again. underwood tells us he and other mayors hope the president will declare a disaster declaration for the shoals so they can get federal money to make repairs. dean hopes for the same for riverfront park. dean- i'm really praying it does because it would be amazing. look live tag: city officials hope they can get public assistance from the federal government to fix these parks. in sheffield bt waay31. north alabama has to reach a damage theshold of 7.2-million dollars to quailify for a disaster declaration!