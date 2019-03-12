Speech to Text for Church Closing Its Daycare in Two Months

and how parents are responding. dan, najahe-- parents told me they spent the day trying to figure out what to do...one mom i talked to told me she has three kids who attend the church's weekday programs..and with the sudden annoucement 165 kids will need a new place to go. paige schultz, parent, "it was a kick in the gut. it felt like a death in the family not being able to see these teachers that raised my children since the time they were little." that's how one whitesburg baptist church daycare and preschool parent told me she's been feeling since she heard she'll have to take her kids somewhere else starting june 1st. paige schultz, parent, "they don't have a place to go and i'm just really sad this can't be done a different way." paige schultz told me she started a petition to see if the church's senior pastor would change his mind about the closure. more than 100 parents have signed that petition... but senior pastor darryl craft told me it will likely have little impact on the outcome. darryl craft, senior pastor, "we try to lead with vision and prayer and seeking god's wisdom for our church. and so our leadership comes from where the lord is taking it. i appreciate where there thoughts were coming making that...but it's not likely a petition is going to alter our decision." craft came into leadership at the church about six months ago..and told me there are bigger plans in place...and part of that is needing to renovate the space where the weekday programs take place...since it's been around for about 60 years. darryl craft, senior pastor "we're reallocating renovating and reusing that space..and bringing it up to a greater level of excellency." parents wish the decision hadn't been so sudden. paige schultz, parent, "if that's his decision i respect it. i just wish he could work with us to gradually roll this out instead of closing his doors may 31." but for now, pastor craft told us his decision is final. darryl craft, senior pastor "at this point it is final until we go through this process and we evaluate if the lord leads us in that same direction or not." craft told me the daycare director has been calling around all day trying to make other daycares in the area aware of what's happening to see if they can make room for the church's students. i asked the pastor how many employees were losing their jobs because of the closure--he told he didn't have an exact number tonight. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.