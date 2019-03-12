Speech to Text for Trash Overflow at Decatur Apartment Complex

neighbors in a decatur apartment complex say they're living in a dump. mounds and mounds of garbage, piling up outside around their homes. waay 31's scottie kay went to river valley apartments on cedar lake road ... to try and get some answers for tenants. as you can see, the trash here at river valley apartments is overflowing. folks who live here say they shouldn't have to look at thisor smell thisand now, they want something done about it. pkg: keith dearman, lives near trash "it reminds me of a third-world country." that's how keith dearman describes the overflowing trash at his apartment complex. keith dearman, lives near trash "it's an embarrassment. not only that, it brings insects, rats, armadillos, wild dogs." and that's not all. rachel dearman, lives near trash "the wind and rain we've been having lately, it's just carrying trash all over the place." i started looking into the situation at river valley apartments, after getting a tip from a neighbor. when i went out tuesday, the garbage was even higher than the day before. neighbors tell me it's been piling up for about two weeks now. keith dearman, lives near trash "dirty diapers, because some of them have babies around here. and then you've got all the food that everybody throws away." one woman told me she doesn't invite anyone over anymore because of the trash. carey weeks, lives near trash "a lot of times, i'll take my dog out at night and i can smell a raw sewage smell, and i look around to see where it might be coming from, and i'm sure it's probably from there." carey weeks tells me she worries about her safety and her dog's safety because she starting to see coyotes and raccoons. dearman says he personally reached out to the trash collector. keith dearman, lives near trash "they said the reason they haven't picked it up is because of an outstanding balance." i reached out to the trash collector as well. republic services confirms it used to pick up garbage here, but couldn't tell me the last time that happened, or why the service stopped. tuesday the leasing office was closed. but i called the number listed for the complex's management, and i'm still waiting to hear back. now, dearman says he only has one option left. keith dearman, lives near trash "absolutely, we are going to move. we're already planning on moving when our lease is up in september." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news we will be staying in touch with tenants, and if we hear back from the complex's management,