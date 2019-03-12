Speech to Text for Panolpy 2019 Plans Revealed

8 americans... today city leaders revealed the plans for this year's panoply arts festival - the largest downtown event in huntsville. this year's poster artwork, music lineup, and headlining acts were all announced today. there will be almost 40 music performances during the weekend festival, including 16 newcomers. panoply is also celebrating alabama's bicentennial and will feature art stations looking back at years past. the festival will also have plenty of activities highlighting the 50th anniversary of apollo 11. chris wade is the artist for the space themed festival poster and hopes panoply inspires other kids. t's kind of a place where you know, the imagination can come alive, especially for kids. this year is the 37th anniversary of the panoply arts festival in huntsville. the weekend event will be at big spring park starting april 26th.