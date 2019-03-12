Speech to Text for FEMA in the Shoals to Examine Flood Damage

called a special session. federal emergency teams have arrived in the shoals to take a look at the damage caused by february's historic floods. what they determine - could be the saving grace for dozens of homeowners who flooded, and don't have insurance. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. in colbert county we know the flooding likely caused more than a million dollars in damage to city buildings and roads alone. waay31's breken terry caught up with the federal emergency management agency as they toured the damage. i'm here in nathan estates where state emergency management officials are verifying flood damage reports. they tell me it could take weeks to collect everything and send it off in the hopes of getting a disaster declaration from the president. adams- here a flood is different and it just takes a little bit of time to get all the information together because it comes in and leaves. federal and state emergency management's field operations director, ricky adams spent the day verifying damage reports in colbert county. adams- we have to go out and look at every single residence we can to determine this major damage. together all north alabama counties must meet a damage threshold of 7.2 million dollars, to qualify for federal disaster relief. adams tells us once they verify all of the damage it will go to the state headquarters where they will consult with governor kay ivey, who has not toured the flood damage in the shoals. adams- we will prepare a letter that goes to the governor and when the governor makes that decision she will contact the president. this process will take weeks and state ema along with fema will be in town a few days. adams says their goal is to verify the damage reports. adams- the citizens down the road, if there is a declaration, they will have an opportunity to file a claim and that's their opportunity to talk about their damages. as people in nathan estates rip out dry wall and try to rebuild they said seeing the state and federal government in town is a good sign. hallmarks- any kind of help would be appreciated. everyday were getting help from our neighbors and friends and family but any kind of financial help should be good because materials are expensive. look live tag: many homeowners don't have flood insurance and are hoping federal funds can help them rebuild. in ms bt waay31. if there is a disaster declaration, it will also open up doors for small business loans. it's unclear when governor ivey will ask president trump for a