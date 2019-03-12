Speech to Text for People at the pumps react to gas tax

alabama's gas tax is officially going up for the first time in nearly 3 decades! today governor kay ivey signed the "rebuild alabama act" into law. tonight we're hearing from some of the state senators who helped move the bill forward. they said they're committed to making sure the money collected goes to the right place. they say this is the best way to restore the state's roads... thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin talked to people at the pump today - and learned many are ready to see our roads improve. syd, "many people at the pump i talked told me they think focus on roads is long overdue...and although they'll have to start paying more tax on their gas...they're hoping it will reduce wear and tear on their cars." governor kay ivey's rebuild alabama bill that was signed into law will raise the state tax on gas and diesel fuel by 6 cents after august 31st this year...it will be first time it's been raised since 1992. people at the pump had mixed opinions about the gas tax. many who were against it didn't want to go no camera because the decision has been and even though they don't like the increase...they'll be forced to pay it. others told me they're okay with paying more at the pump. collin thomas, lives in huntsville, "there are areas of town that really need attention. like the northeast area of town. there's some other places on the southwest side of town. there are potholes that are 3-4 inches deep that have been there for decades. we definitely do need some infrastructure care." two cents will be added to the gas tax in 2020 and 2021-- bringing the increase to a total of 10 cents on october first 2021. in huntsville sm waay 31 news. currently there is a flat tax of 18 cents per gallon on gasoline and 19 cents per gallon on diesel fuel -- by 2021