Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. this morning an active assailant training will be taking place at this morning an active assailant training will be taking place at redstone arsenal. vo the training will evaluate the preparedness, response, and recovery of post personnel. several emergency agencies will participate in the training including the f- b-i, huntsville hospital, and medflight. the training is in accordance with the homeland security exercise and evaluation program. bill. search teams will continue to look for the missing boy in buck's pocket state park. the search has been suspended several times due to heavy rain and storms. ground searches will take place as crews search for 18-year-old koy spears. spears disappeared when a jeep he was in swept away in rushing waters during severe flooding. governor kay ivey's infrastructure bill-- that would would increase the gasoline tax in alabama - now goes to the senate. it was approved by the alabama senate transportation committee. if approved -- the gas tax would increase ten cents in the next three years. the money collected would pay for improvements to roads and bridges. you're taking a live look at brexit negotiations ahead of a key vote in parliament today. economists say the pound has slumped more than a percent against the dollar. the news comes about 20 minutes after the uk attorney general said the newest concessions from the european union reduce, but don't eliminate the risk that brittain will remain tied to the eu customs union indefinitely. u.s. secretary of state mike pompeo is withdrawing the remaining embassy staff from venezuela. pompeo announced the decision to withdraw the members becuase of the country's struggle to restore electricity following four days of blackouts around the country. happening today, portions of i-565 will be closed for blasting-- but don't worry it's only for a short period of time. the road will be closed for 5 to 10 minutes between mile marker 10 and 11 in front of the town madison project starting at 2 p-m. happening today, the toney fire department will hold a blood drive to support life south. the blood drive begins at 2 and lasts until 7 tonight. you can donate at station number 1 on old railroad bed road. today-- waay 31 is teaming up with the red cross for the "sound the alarm" campaign. the red cross will take calls from anyone in north alabama who needs a smoke alarm. our