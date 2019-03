Speech to Text for Honda Airbag Recall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

away with it. honda is recalling nearly 1 million older vehicles because the takata air bag inflators installed during the previous recalls-- could be dangerous. the models are from as old as 2001 and as recent as 2010. owners will be notified to take their vehicles to dealers