Speech to Text for Neighbors Upset With Mail Carrier Tossing Packages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i want you to take a look at your screen - you are watching a south huntsville mail carrier tossing packages on people's front doors - leaving plenty of broken items. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live now with what neighbors are saying about the poor treatment of their packages. neighbors say they have told the mail carrier and postmaster multiple times about the poorly delivered packages - but the issues persist "he would just stand about two or three feet from the door, just kind of chuck them at the door, and he would just go on his way." we've reached out to the specific post office and the u.s. postal service about this problem but have yet to hear back. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31