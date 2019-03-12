Speech to Text for Alabama Flu Outbreak

-- waay31 news flu activity is on the rise. according to the alabama department of public health-- 55 people have died this flu season-- one of them was a child. following the bad flu season last year-- a local assisted living home is taking extra precautions this year. according to the centers for disease control and prevention-- 216 people died in alabama during the 2018 flu season. "whipin' down all tables with cleaner, whipin' doornobs, chairs after each shift. just really gettin' everything clean." even though it is late in the flu season-- the alabama department of public health says it is not too late to get a flu shot.