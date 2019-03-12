Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Daughter Gets $12M For Mother's Lost Remains

Daughter Gets $12M For Mother's Lost Remains

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 6:06 AM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 6:06 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Daughter Gets $12M For Mother's Lost Remains

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

washington state and new york. a jury in mobile awarded $12 million to a woman whose mother's cremated remains were lost by a funeral home. the pine crest funeral home lost the remains of a woman who died in 2011. her daughter first asked about the remains in 2015 and was told they could not be found. in 2016 she was told that there was no record of the remains. the daughter then
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events