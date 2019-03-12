Speech to Text for Charged with 2 Home Invasions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the killing. a woman in fort payne is in jail after she broke into an apartment twice! fort payne police say terry clark and a teenager burst through the back door of a local apartment --not once-- but twice in one day...looking for the renter. the second time-- clark and the teen chased the renter and another person out of the apartment and into a neighbor's home. officials say clark threw an object into another apartment shattering glass on 2 children. clark faces several charges from disorderly