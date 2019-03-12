Clear
Charged with Murder

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 5:52 AM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 5:52 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

2016. this morning--- a man from crossville is in jail accused of stranging his girlfriend. the dekalb county sheriff's office charged christopher snow - with murder. investigators say he called police saturday and melissa waldrep was unresponsive. snow is in the dekalb county jail with a $250,000 dollar bond. deputies haven't offered a motive
