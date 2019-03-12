Speech to Text for Huntsville Homicide Numbers

huntsville police say this woman- jewel battle - stabbed and killed her roommate dale jones at their home in august. the evidence was presented to a grand jury -- who decided to indict her on a murder charge. waay 31 was there when the call first came in last august. people who lived nearby told us there was a history of domestic violence. this adds to 2018's already record-breaking homicide total. the official count for the year is now at 28. that's up from 22 in 2017 and 15 in