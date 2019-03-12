Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville Homicide Numbers

Huntsville Homicide Numbers

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 5:51 AM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 5:51 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Huntsville Homicide Numbers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

huntsville police say this woman- jewel battle - stabbed and killed her roommate dale jones at their home in august. the evidence was presented to a grand jury -- who decided to indict her on a murder charge. waay 31 was there when the call first came in last august. people who lived nearby told us there was a history of domestic violence. this adds to 2018's already record-breaking homicide total. the official count for the year is now at 28. that's up from 22 in 2017 and 15 in
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events