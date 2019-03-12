Speech to Text for Police Officer Recovering After Hurt in Wreck

homeland this morning a scottsboro police officer is recovering after a wreck while on duty. it happened yesterday near "imperial aluminum" in scottsboro. police said his patrol car hydroplaned and flipped. the police chief said it was raining pretty heavy at the time. the officer was taken to huntsville hospital with a police escort. state troopers are investigating.