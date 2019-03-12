Clear
Police Officer Recovering After Hurt in Wreck

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 5:49 AM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 5:49 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

homeland this morning a scottsboro police officer is recovering after a wreck while on duty. it happened yesterday near "imperial aluminum" in scottsboro. police said his patrol car hydroplaned and flipped. the police chief said it was raining pretty heavy at the time. the officer was taken to huntsville hospital with a police escort. state troopers are investigating.
