Speech to Text for Huntsville Mail Carrier Tossing Packages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

least i want you to take a look at your screen - you are watching a south huntsville mail carrier tossing packages on people's front doors - leaving plenty of broken items. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live now with what neighbors are saying about the poor treatment of their packages. neighbors say they have told the mail carrier and postmaster multiple times about the poorly delivered packages - but the issues persist take a look at your screen - this is even more video evidence we have received of the same postal worker carelessly tossing packages at front doors. one neighbor told us they are tired of opening damaged packages and they pay extra to have fed-ex or ups deliver their items. breanna melton has lived in south huntsville for two years and isn't receiving her packages all in one piece. melton says she's even shown the mail carrier the video evidence of how he treats her packages. she says the mailman simply laughs and shrugs his shoulders. "he would just stand about two or three feet from the door, just kind of chuck them at the door, and he would just go on his way." we've reached out to the specific post office and the u.s. postal service about this problem but have yet to hear back. reporting live in huntsville