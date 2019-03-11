Speech to Text for HS BRAWL PKG

deemed appropriate by police... police tell me the use of this stun gun... on a student was necessary... some parents i'm talking with find that level of force upsetting... richard clement is a parent of two daughters in huntsville city schools... watching a female student being taken to the ground with a stun gun... is not easy for him... richard clement/parent "seeing that is extremely hard to watch." clement can see the perspective of the school resource officer though... given there was a brawl going on in the school lunch room... richard clement/parent "everything is split second, but you got to use good judgement. these are students still." in the video... we can't see what exactly happened in the moments before the stun gun was used... but it looks like the officer is holding the female student from behind when he uses the stun gun on her... police say one reason for using the stun gun is to help reduce injury if a person is struggling with an officer. lt. michael johnson/huntsvil le police department "sometimes those techniques could actually lead to more injury than the incapacitation that's caused by a taser." another reason the stun gun was justified... is because of the how many people were fighting... lt. michael johnson/huntsvil le police department "definitely this was a little bit rare and that could be one of the reasons why the officer chose to use the stun gun. take the fight out of this one individual quickly and make a safe arrest and move on to the next one." clement still does not like using this level of force... richard clement/parent "i don't agree with that." several parents told me they don't have a problem with the stun gun being used... but they did not want to be interviewed... clement does not want to see this happen again in any huntsville city school... richard clement/parent "there's better ways to deal with it i think." the district tells me they're still reviewing the video of the fight to determine what punishments the students involved will receive. according to their behavioral learning guide ... the students are facing a level 3 or level 4 response... a level three response includes suspension and a restorative conference... a level four includes those as well... but it also includes the possibility of expulsion.. reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...