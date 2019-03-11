Speech to Text for UAH dancing into March

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

madison academy alum kerryon johnson. now, take a look at this video, this is the uah basketball team last night as they watched the selection show for the division two tournament. after losing to delta state in the gulf south conference championship game, the chargers weren't sure if they'd make the tournament. but just watch their reactions to finding out they get to play ball a little while longer. such an exciting time for these guys right here. uah ranked sixth takes on third seed lynn university on saturday down in fort lauderdale, florida. ad-lib sports cross