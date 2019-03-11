Speech to Text for Elderly most at risk for a new strain of flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are investigating... new tonight at ten... the flu continues to be very active across the entire state of alabama - activity even increasing recently! according to the most recent report from the alabama department of public health... fifty five people have died this flu season... one of them was a child... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's found out who is at most at risk. kody? right now... the state health department says the elderly are most at risk... because if there are underlying health conditions the flu can become deadly... as you can see there are seniors at play here at the regency assisted living facility... they're trying to keep it that way by doing everything they can to keep the flu out... nats: lydia goodman is one of two hundred and eighty five people who live at the regency retirement village... the flu has not impacted the building this year... but last year... lydia goodman/lives at regency retirement village "we ended up quarantined for quite a while even in our rooms and them bringing us meals." following the bad flu season last year... the assisted living home is taking extra precautions this year to keep it away... haley autrey/registere d nurse "whipin' down all tables with cleaner, whipin' doornobs, chairs after each shift. just really gettin' everything clean." nats: kody fisher "on top of keeping all of the surfaces germ free in the building they're also making sure anyone who's coming and going uses hand sanitizer to make sure the flu is not spreading to people who live here." haley autrey/registere d nurse "we advise all visitors, if they're havin' a runny nose, a fever in the past week, a cough or anything, please do not come visit." according to the centers for disease control and prevention... 216 people died in alabama during the 2018 flu season... this year is only the 2nd year the state has recorded the number of flu related deaths... dr. karen landers/alabama department of public health "i think that sometimes persons do not realize that influenza can be deadly." by recording the number of deaths their goal is to encourage people to get flu shots... which something goodman is a big fan of... lydia goodman/lives at regency retirement village "if they get theirs they're helping other people from getting sick." even though it is late in the flu season... the alabama department of public health says it is not too late to get a flu shot... to potentially help save a life of someone who might not make it through it they get sick... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31