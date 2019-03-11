Speech to Text for Huntsville residents upset with mail carrier tossing packages

take a look at this video... the weekday mail carrier in a south huntsville neighborhood is tossing packages on people's front porches ... leaving what's inside broken - and residents upset ... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. neighbors reached out to waay 31 expressing their concerns... we sent our sarah singleterry to investigate. she's live now in the neighborhood after talking to people who feel like they're running out of options... it's a story you'll see only on waay 31. sarah? the woman i talked to today told me she's gone to her mail carrier and postmaster more than once about these poorly delivered packages ... she said when she does, things get better for a little while then go back to the way they were... and she's wondering what else can be done ... melton said she hopes sharing her experience will encourage other people to come forward about this issue ... i reached out to the her specific post office and the national united states postal service about the issue and haven't heard back ... live in hsv ss