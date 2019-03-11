Speech to Text for More rain on the way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

measure. chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. our next weather maker is on track to bring more rain to the tennessee valley wednesday night and thursday. showers can begin forming wednesday night. widespread rain will increase thursday. rain can fall heavily at times. an isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out, but the risk for severe thunderstorms is very low right now. some of that rain can fall into the early morning hours of friday. by sunrise friday, the rain will be over for nearly all of us in the tennessee valley. that is still a few days away. clouds on tuesday will filter our sunshine, but we should still see more sun for tuesday. temperatures will start in the lower 40s in the morning and warm into the upper 60s in the afternoon. clouds will increase throughout wednesday, but a warm wind will send temperatures up. the morning will start with lower 50s. the afternoon will warm into the mid-70s. those heavy thunderstorms on thursday will come on a warm day. the morning will start with lower 60s. the afternoon will warm into the lower 70s. after the thursday storms, cooler weather will return on friday. clouds will gradually clear out friday afternoon with highs only in the mid-50s. after several stormy weekends, we will finally get a dry weekend. this weekened will be mainly sunny but cool. morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 30s. the afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. warming will begin on monday. thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show.