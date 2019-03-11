Speech to Text for "Sound the Alarm" campaign aims to save Huntsville lives from fire

new at six! one person has already died this year in a house fire in huntsville.... and firefighters have responded to dozens of building fires. so we're partnering with the red cross and alabama a and m for the nationwide "sound the alarm" campaign. waay 31's alyssa martin shows us all the work behind the scenes, to make it happen. " last year, 13 people were injured in huntsville in fires, and one person died. nationally, seven people die every day in house fires, and most victims dont have smoke alarms. waay 31 is hoping to change those numbers, and here's how you can benefit. "its all about safety, safety first." in less than one month- hundreds of volunteers will be hard at work- installing more than 650 free smoke alarms throughout huntsville... some people have already signed up for the sound the alarm initiative - for many, its a personal experience that's making them think twice about their smoke alarms. happening tomorrow, waay 31 is teaming up with the red happening tomorrow, waay 31 is teaming up with the red cross for the "sound the alarm" campaign. the red cross will take calls from anyone in north alabama who needs a smoke alarm. our