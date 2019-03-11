Speech to Text for McFarland Park remains closed due to flooding

a florence park is still closed tonight because of flooding. it's been nearly a month since mcfarland park closed to campers. cleanup is underway in some areas. waay31's breken terry shows us why a fishing tournament scheduled for this weekend might not happen. i'm here in mcfarland park in florence and as you can see the floodwaters have gone down a little bit but we've still got water over the sidewalks because of debris like this washing up all over the park. florence city officials tell me it could be next week until the park opens back up. chabera- it's crazy. monday florence park crews worked to clean up as much debris as they could, but flooding is still an issue in mcfarland park. phillips- personally i haven't seen mcfarland close down this long i've only seen it close for a week at a time but this is actually something i haven't seen in awhile. catelyn phillips and her friend brandon decided to try and fish in one part of the park that's open. she tells us she's never seen this much debris in the park or this much rain. phillips- it's pretty crazy to see it's not something you see every single day. it's actually crazy how much rain can fall in a period of time. this weekend's bass tournament is postponed. at this time, we do not know when the tournament