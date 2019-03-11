Speech to Text for Federal budget calls for cuts to MSFC

day this week. new at six... president trump's 2020 budget calls for a 300-million dollar cut to the marshall space flight center. but tonight the agency says - no big deal. waay 31's casey albritton explains why director jody singer isn't too concerned. i'm standing here at the nasa's space flight center, where earlier today singer told me that while the cut seems significant, the president's proposal is not going to negatively affect marshall's priorities. the total budget for marshall is 2.6 billion dollars. singer says even with the cuts, nasa is on track to reach its goals. they are currently testing the new liquid hydrogen tank...that will be used in future trips to space. singer says she is excited for the exploration trips they have planned.... especially in the year when huntsville will celebrate 50 years since the apollo mission. "this is a pivotal year...50 years ago america was preparing to send astronauts to the moon with the saturn 5. now, men and women at nasa are working on the next generation space systems that will take men and women to the moon and to mars, and beyond." singer says testing will take months ... and they're laser focused on delivering their next exploration mission. she told me even with the cuts from the president .. their budget is large enough to reach their goals. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 new