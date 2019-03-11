Speech to Text for New storm shelter to be built in Owens Cross Roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

murder. tonight we're learning more about a community storm shelter coming to owens cross roads. we first told you about this project in july. thanks for joining us -- najahe sherman... and i'm dan shaffer... the shelter will be built behind owens cross roads town hall -- off highway 4-31. and after people there were told to seek shelter immediately during saturday's storms ... it couldn't come at a better time. waay 31's sydney martin is live to explain why it's taken so long to get the shelter built. sydney? dan, najahe-- this piece of land is now officially going to be where the storm shelter sits and it will be the first one for the nearly 2000 people who live in this community. i learned the process takes a long time in part, because the federal government is involved. craig hill, madison county commissioner"when we took office a couple years ago the town of owens cross roads came to us about storm shelters. we've been working on the project...it's a fema project and it's taken that long to get to where we are now." madison county commissioner craig hill told me getting federal funding for a new storm shelter in his district has taken time.. many applications had to be filled out, the proper place for the shelter needed to picked....and they needed fema to approve the project to get some of the money to make it happen. craig hill, madison county commissioner"the need is evident. and we've listened to the citizens and we have made every effort to move the project as quickly as we possibly could." hill told me part of the process included getting the community's input.. neighbors are excited it's finally happening months after giving their opinions. blake daley, lives in the area, "i think it's a good idea most of the people around here don't have places to go and there are a bunch of trailers that live around this area." the shelter will be similar to the one on moores mill road in the new market area. it will hold nearly 200 people, have two bathrooms and a hand washing station..and be powered by an emergency generator. neighbors tell me they'll take advantage of it-- because the closest shelter to here is about 7 miles away. blake daley, lives in the area, "its close to where i live." and hill told me the hopes is the shelter would be able to save lives if a tornado ever hit. craig hill, madison county commissioner "in the rural communities these shelters are very important. it gives most families the opportunity to be safe during severe weather." hill told me they hope to get the shelter built and installed in the coming months... and they hope it's ready to be used this fall. live in madison county sm waay