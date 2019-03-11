Speech to Text for Stolen Truck

to help. new at five... a limestone county man is offering a reward after someone stole his beloved truck. take a look at your screenthis is the f-150 was taken from his driveway while he was working in his backyard. but it's not just the missing truck that has him so worried. waay 31's scottie kay is live at the limestone county sheriff's office to explain. scottie? tommy kelly filed a report with the sheriff's office here after he says someone came into his yard and took his truck, along with tools and many other important personal items. the incident is now keeping kelly from being able to work, which he says is affecting his livelihood. tommy kelly, owner of truck "i work seven days a week most of the time. i took the day off to do yard work, not to be here for a thief to come in my yard." with all the rain we've been having, tommy kelly took advantage of sunday's beautiful weather to get some work done around his home, when someone stole his truck in broad daylight. tommy kelly, owner of truck "they took and invaded my privacy just like they would if they went in my dresser drawer. i have personal items, tax papers, checks, checkbooks. they've invaded my privacy just like if they had broken into my home." kelly is a paint contractor for redstone arsenal, and says he can't afford to miss too much work, but he says he had to stay home monday because, thanks to a thief, he no longer has a way to get there. tommy kelly, owner of truck "i would be painting military houses for people who defend our country, while thieves are stealing my stuff." kelly says he wants the person responsible behind bars, before something like this happens to somebody else. tommy kelly, owner of truck "i want the thief caught. it's bad enough that i work like i do to have what i've got. when they work for nothing and can walk in my yard and steal everything i've got, that's not right." kelly is now offering a one- thousand-dollar reward for any information that could lead to the return of his truck and the arrest of the person responsible for taking it. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news