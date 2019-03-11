Speech to Text for Grief Counselors Will be at Schools in Lee Co.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight on the recovery efforts in lee county. a candlelight vigil is planned for tonight in beauregard to remember the 23 people killed in the e-f-4 tornado. we also learned there will be grief counselors in lee county schools tomorrow. it'll be the first day back for students since the deadly twister. teachers returned today. they met with the grief counselors to learn ways they can help students