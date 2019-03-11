Speech to Text for Road Issues After Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nearly three weeks after historic flooding, some colbert county roads are still underwater. waay31's breken terry joins us live from one of these flooded roads in leighton. breken? the colbert county road engineer tells me a portion of frankfort road at wheeler mountain is still closed. they haven't been able to inspect any of the county bridges yet because waters are still high. live in colbert co bt waay31.