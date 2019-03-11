Clear
Road Issues After Flooding

Road Issues After Flooding

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 6:18 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

nearly three weeks after historic flooding, some colbert county roads are still underwater. waay31's breken terry joins us live from one of these flooded roads in leighton. breken? the colbert county road engineer tells me a portion of frankfort road at wheeler mountain is still closed. they haven't been able to inspect any of the county bridges yet because waters are still high. live in colbert co bt waay31.
