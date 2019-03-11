Speech to Text for Runoff Causes Homes to Flood in Neighborhood

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight trying to get answers. alexis? homeowners tell me when a heavy rain comes ... water comes rushing down from a new development up the street. it clogs the storm drains with debris ... and litters properties here on wind river circle. guy collins, lives on wind river circle "we now have an enormous amount of run off that's coming through my backyard and other backyards." this video was taken on saturday when guy collins' property started to flood. he told me this is the third time something like this has happened. he says he and his neighbors have voiced their concerns to the city. guy collins, lives on wind river circle "we're just very concerned about this and we want to work with the city to get this drainage issue resolved as soon as possible." today we saw city of hunstville crews working to unclog all the drains. collins told me the water flooded a part of his house, and it's taken more than a day to clean up all the leaves and limbs in his yard. guy collins, lives on wind river circle "i've had a little bit of water in my house and some in my garage when all the leaves clogged up my drain" neighbors tell me the runoff comes from tea garden road to the north. other neighbors sent us similar video this weekend, showing water rushing down from nearby smoke rise road. i reached out to the engineering company heading the development, strattanova... the company tells me it's aware of the problems and working on a solution, but wouldn't give me details. collins just wants his cul- de-sac to stay dry during the next deluge. guy collins, lives on wind river circle "we're just very concerned about the way things are trending and we're not exactly sure what has changed in terms of the drainage." neighbors have no idea how long the drains will stay clear. i've reached out to their city council rep, and am waiting to hear back. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.