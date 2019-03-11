Speech to Text for Teen Accused of Stealing Car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now huntsville police are looking for a teen accused of stealing a car from her former sunday school teacher. it happened overnight at a home near mastin lake road and avondale drive. waay 31's sydney martin learned more about the crime and the car that's still missing. voice of homeowner "i heard a big boom and the door swung open and by the time i got to the living room. she had grabbed my purse and had gotten into my car which was in the car port." a huntsville homeowner is left in disbelief after waking up to someone banging on her front door, and ultimately kicking it in. she told me she watched the person drive off in her car with her belongings.. voice of homeowner " ..their goes my car.." the woman didn't want to be identified for her safety--but huntsville police tell me she believes the suspect is her former 16 year old sunday school student. she says it's not the first time the tenn has stolen from her. "she'd take 5 or 10 dollars out of the purse...that's just what kids do. tried not to make that big of deal about it. but it just kept getting worse." the homeowner told me she was left stranded at her home on monday--and had to take the day off work to cancel all her credit cards that were in her purse and to also report her stolen car to authorities and her insurance company. something she said is disheartening after she helped the girl for many years of her life. "anybody that has been a christian that has tried to help people they get slapped in the face all the time." "i'm hoping that the lord touches her heart and changes her way." syd, "this afternoon the homeowner told me she plans to press charges if and when the teen is caught so that hopefully she learns her lesson. in hsv sm waay 31 news." huntsville police told us the stolen car is a 2007 ford 500,